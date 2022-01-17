2 Indians feared killed in drone attack in UAE, Houthi rebels claim responsibility

Another person who died in the attack may be a Pakistani.

"An important statement will be announced in the upcoming hours to reveal details on the strategic operation deep inside the UAE," said the group's spokesman Yahya Saree in a brief press statement.

The Houthis' claim just after three petroleum tankers exploded in a fire near the storage facilities of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) in the UAE captial's Musaffah industrial district, the official WAM news agency reported, citing an announcement of the Abu Dhabi police.