2 killed in terror strike on Gurdwara in Kabul, 3 attackers dead

In the latest targeted assault on a place of worship of the Sikh community in Afghanistan, GurdwaraKarteParwan in Kabul’s Bagh-e Balaneighbourhood was attacked early Saturday morning and a gun battle lasting several hours between the terrorists and Taliban fighters ensued, said Abdul NafiTakor, a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry.

Three attackers were killed by the Taliban forces, the Pajhwok news agency reported.

Takor confirmed that at least one member of the Islamic Emirate forces and an Afghan Sikh national were killed in the incident. Seven others were injured and hospitalised.