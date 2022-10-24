2 Koreas exchange warning shots along western border

Shortly after the announcement, the North Korean military claimed a South Korean warship violated the western sea boundary and it fired 10 artillery shells into the western sea from multiple rocket launchers in its “threatening and warning fires”, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The South Korean escort ship “invaded” the Military Demarcation Line controlled by the North’s military by 2.5-5 km at 3.50 a.m. on the excuse of cracking down on an unidentified vessel, an unnamed spokesman for the General Staff of the Korean People’s Army (KPA) said in a statement.

The South’s JCS said it detected the North’s launch of 10 artillery shells, which started at around 5.14 a.m., in violation of a 2018 inter-Korean military agreement aimed at reducing border tensions.