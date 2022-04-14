2 new Omicron sublineages found in South Africa

“There are 5 sub-variants of Omicron being observed around the world. We are watching two -- BA.4 and BA.5,” the Department’s spokesperson Foster Mohale told Xinhua.

Mohale said the BA.4 subvariant’s dominance has not caused severe transmission, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The dominance of BA.4 has not resulted in a change in transmission rate or severity. These sub-variants are not causing nor are they going to cause the 5th wave,” he said.