2 Russian Embassy workers killed in Kabul blast

In a statement, Kabul security department spokesman Khalid Zadran said that the suicide bomber was trying to blow himself up among the people who were gathered in front of the Russian embassy, but he was identified by security and targeted, which caused the blast, TOLO News reported.

According to Zadran, 10 people were also injured in the blast. He said that the area has been cordoned off by security personnel.

The Russian Embassy in Kabul is yet to issue an official statement on the development.