20 dead, over 300 injured in Pakistan quake

New Delhi: At least 20 people were killed and over 300 others injured after an earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale jolted Pakistan’s Balochistan on Thursday morning, according to provincial authorities.
According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre of Pakistan, the 5.9-magnitude quake struck at 3.01 a.m. with focal depth of 15 km and the epicentre located near the Harnai district.
It added the quake had a longitude of 67.96 east and a latitude of 30.08 north.
Tremors were felt in Quetta, Sibbi, Pishin, Muslim Bagh, Ziarat, Qila Abdullah, Sanjavi, Zhob and Chaman, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority said in its initial report.
It further said the “exact damage” has not yet been confirmed, Dawn news reported.
The death toll was also confirmed by Deputy Commissioner of Harnai District Sohail Anwar Hashmi. He said six children were also among the deceased.
Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani shared that assistance and evacuation efforts were under way.
“Blood, ambulances, emergency assistance, (helicopters) and rest all things are placed... All departments are working on it,” he tweeted.
Nine critically injured patients were airlifted to Quetta in Pakistan Army helicopters, according to a statement by the army’s media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).
The ISPR statement said the inspector general of Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan has reached the district for damage assessment and response.
In addition, an urban search and rescue team was being flown in from Rawalpindi to assist in rescue work.