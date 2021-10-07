20 dead, over 300 injured in Pakistan quake

New Delhi: At least 20 people were killed and over 300 others injured after an earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale jolted Pakistan’s Balochistan on Thursday morning, according to provincial authorities.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre of Pakistan, the 5.9-magnitude quake struck at 3.01 a.m. with focal depth of 15 km and the epicentre located near the Harnai district.

It added the quake had a longitude of 67.96 east and a latitude of 30.08 north.

Tremors were felt in Quetta, Sibbi, Pishin, Muslim Bagh, Ziarat, Qila Abdullah, Sanjavi, Zhob and Chaman, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority said in its initial report.