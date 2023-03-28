20 killed after bus carrying pilgrims to Mecca bursts into flames

Srinagar, March 28: In a major tragedy, a bus ferrying pilgrims to the holy city of Mecca burst into flames following a collision on a bridge killing at least 20 people and injuring many others.
News reports quoting Al-Ekhbariya TV said 29 other people were injured in the crash.
The channel aired footage showing the charred remains of the bus. It said the crash occurred when the vehicle's brakes failed in southwestern Asir province bordering Yemen.
"According to preliminary information we have now received, the number of deaths in this accident reached 20, and the total number of injuries was approximately 29," the Al-Ekhbariya channel reported.