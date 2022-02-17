2,000 Indian students scammed as 3 Canadian colleges shut after bankruptcy

The CCSQ College, M. College, and CDE College had collected millions of dollars in tuition fees from these students before closing.

The students, many of whom have moved to different cities to stay with friends or relatives, say they have been scammed.

They are staging rallies to highlight their plight.

As some of the impacted students and their supporters raised slogans for justice at a rally in the Toronto suburb of Brampton on Wednesday, anxiety was writ large on their faces.

They shouted slogans seeking intervention by the Canadian government to help them complete their courses from other colleges.