2021: A year of record trade amid frozen India-China ties over Ladakh chill

However, while the bilateral trade crossed the USD 100 billion mark, the trade deficit for the 11 months, which is of India’s major concern all along, stood at USD 61.547 billion, up 53.49 per cent year on year.

India’s concerns over the trade deficit notwithstanding, the landmark record virtually went without any fanfare as the bilateral relations remained frosty over the lingering military standoff in eastern Ladakh.

The border standoff between the armies of India and China erupted on May 5 last year following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas and both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.