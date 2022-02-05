2021 Kabul airport attack carried out using single explosive device: US

The victims comprised 170 Afghan civilians and among the American personnel were 11 Marines, a soldier and a sailor. Forty-five others were also injured.

The attack was claimed by the Islamic State (IS) terror group’s Khorasan unit (IS-K), that has carried out several other bombings since the Taliban came to power.

While presenting the findings of an investigation into the attack, Marine Corps Gen. Frank McKenzie, the commander of US Central Command, said on Thursday: “The investigation found that a single explosive device killed at least 170 Afghan civilians and 13 US service members by explosively directing ball bearings through a packed crowd into our men and women at Abbey Gate.