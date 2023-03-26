239 wounded in Iran’s 5.6-magnitude quake

Tehran: The number of injured people in the 5.6-magnitude earthquake that rocked northwestern Iran two days back reached 239, state media reported.

The quake, which occurred near Khoy County in the province of West Azarbaijan at 6:46 a.m.

local time (0316 GMT), has a depth of 8 km, according to the Iranian Seismological Centre (IRSC) quoting the Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA) report on Saturday.

Of the injured people, 50 were from Khoy County and the rest were from Salmas County, Sadeq Mahmoudi, head of Iran’s Relief and Rescue Organisation, was quoted by ISNA as saying.