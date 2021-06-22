26,425 grave violations against children in 2020: UN

Cross-border spillover of conflicts and inter-communal violence affected children, in particular, in the Sahel and Lake Chad basin regions, said the report.



The highest numbers of grave violations were verified in Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Somalia, Syria and Yemen.



Verified cases of abduction and sexual violence against children increased alarmingly by 90 per cent and 70 per cent, respectively. Abduction is often combined with the recruitment and use of children and sexual violence, said the report.