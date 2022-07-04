3 dead, 3 critically wounded in shooting at Denmark mall

Copenhagen police inspector S ren Thomassen said the three victims were a man in his 40s and "two young people."

A gunman opened fire inside a busy shopping mall in the Danish capital Sunday, killing several people and wounding several others, police said.

A 22-year-old Danish man was arrested, Copenhagen police inspector S ren Thomassen told reporters, adding there was no indication that anyone else was involved in the attack, though police were still investigating.

Gun violence is relatively rare in Denmark.

Thomassen said it was too early to speculate on the motive for the shooting, which happened in the late afternoon at Field's, one of the biggest shopping malls in Scandinavia and located on the outskirts of the Danish capital. When the shots rang out, some people hid in shops while others fled in a panicked stampede, witnesses said.

It is pure terror. This is awful," said Hans Christian Stoltz, a 53-year-old IT consultant, who was bringing his daughters to see Harry Styles perform at a concert scheduled for Sunday night near the mall. "You might wonder how a person can do this to another human being, but it's beyond beyond anything that's possible.

Earlier, Thomassen had given no specific casualty count beyond saying several people were dead and several wounded. He said the suspect was an ethnic Dane, a phrase typically used to mean someone is white.