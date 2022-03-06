3,000 Americans volunteer to fight in Ukraine: Report

The representative told VOA News that the "volunteers have responded to Ukraine's appeal for people to serve in an international battalion that will help resist Russia's invading forces".



"Many more have stepped forward from other countries, most from other post-Soviet states such as Georgia and Belarus," the official added.



The development comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on March 3 announced the formation of an "international legion" of 16,000 foreign volunteers, who he said were being asked to "join the defense of Ukraine, Europe and the world", VOA News reported.