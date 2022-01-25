3,500 families flee homes in Syria’s Hasakah amid US airstrikes

Damascus: As many as 3,500 families have so far fled their homes in Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah amid US airstrikes and clashes between the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Islamic State (IS) terror group.

The airstrikes and the clashes have been escalating following the jailbreak of IS inmates from a Kurdish-controlled prison in the Gweiran neighbourhood in Hasakah on January 20, Xinhua news agency.