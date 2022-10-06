37 dead, mostly preschoolers, in Thai day care rampage

At least 37 people were killed in the attack, according to police spokesman Archayon Kraithong. Another 12 people were wounded. At least 24 of the dead were children, mostly preschoolers.



The teacher who died, she had a child in her arms, a witness, whose name wasn't given, told Thailand's Kom Chad Luek television at the scene. I didn't think he would kill children, but he shot at the door and shot right through it.



Police identified the suspect as 34-year-old former police officer Panya Kamrap. Police Maj Gen Paisal Luesomboon told PPTV in an interview that he was fired from the force earlier this year because of drug-related offenses. In the attack he used multiple weapons, including a handgun, a shotgun and a knife, Paisel said.



Local police chief Damrongsak Kittiprapha told reporters that the suspect was a sergeant on the force before he was fired, and that the main weapon he used was a 9mm pistol that he had purchased himself.