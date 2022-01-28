4 earthquakes hit Spain within an hour

Madrid, Jan 28: Spain’s northwestern region of Galicia was hit by four earthquakes within an hour, said the country’s National Geographic Institute (IGN).

According to the IGN, the first one occurred at 2.57 p.m. on Thursday and measured 3.7 on the Richter scale, followed by a 4.6-magnitude quake at 3.44 p.m. local time, which was felt by residents along the coast and in such cities as Pontevedra and Vigo, reports Xinhua news agency.