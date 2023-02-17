4 ex-Indian Army Chiefs arrive in Kathmandu

Kathmandu, Feb 17: Four former chiefs of the Indian Army arrived in Kathmandu on Friday to participate in the Founding Day of the Nepali Army, to be celebrated on Saturday.
The four former Indian Army chiefs are Vishwa Nath Sharma, Joginder Jaswant Singh Deepak Kapoor and Dalbir Singh Suhag, according to Nepal Army.
The Nepali Army had sent invitations to 12 former chiefs as well as the incumbent Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande.
Of them, former chief of the Indian Army, Manoj Mukund Naravane is arriving here on Saturday, the Nepali Army said.
The former chiefs of the Indian Army will attend the main ceremony of the Army Day to be organised at the Army Pavilion, Tundikhel on Saturday in the presence of President Bidya Devi Bhandari.