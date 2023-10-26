4 family members of Al Jazeera's Gaza Bureau Chief killed

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, the wife, son, daughter, and grandson of Wael Dahdouh, who serves as Al Jazeera Arabic's bureau chief in Gaza, lost their lives during an Israeli airstrike. Expressing his shock and grief,

Dahdouh addressed media colleagues while leaving the hospital, condemning the series of targeted attacks on innocent children, women, and civilians. He noted that he had recently reported on a similar attack in Yarmouk and lamented that Israeli raids had struck various areas, including Nuseirat.

Some members of Dahdouh's family, including a toddler granddaughter, survived the assault on the house in which they were seeking shelter at the Nuseirat refugee camp south of Wadi Gaza. Regrettably, Dahdouh's son, Yehia, sustained injuries during the attack, and doctors had to perform an emergency procedure to treat a severe head wound.

The family had sought refuge in Nuseirat camp at the centre of Gaza following their displacement due to the initial bombardment in their neighbourhood, which occurred after a call for all civilians to move south.

Despite the threats and warnings, Dahdouh had chosen to remain in Gaza City, relentlessly reporting for 19 consecutive days. He emphasized his commitment to being there for the people who faced daily bombardments, refusing to abandon his mission.

The ongoing conflict since October 7 has tragically claimed the lives of over a dozen journalists and photographers, further underscoring the devastating impact of the situation.