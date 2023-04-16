4 Indians among 16 die in Dubai residential building fire

Dubai: The Indian Consulate in Dubai identified four Indians among the victims of a tragic fire in a residential building in Dubai on Saturday, Gulf News reported.

Sixteen people were killed and nine others injured in the blaze which Dubai Civil Defence attributed to a lack of compliance with building security and safety requirements.

The deceased are a couple from Kerala and two men who worked at the building that caught fire in the Deira district on Saturday afternoon, an official at the Indian Consulate told Gulf News on Sunday morning, Gulf News reported.

The Indian victims identified so far are Rijesh Kalangadan, 38, his wife Jeshi Kandamangalath, 32, Gudu Saliyakoondu, 49 and Imamkasim Abdul Khader, 43.