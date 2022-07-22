‘4 out of 5 UNSC member nations support India’s bid for permanent seat’

New Delhi, July 22: Four out of five permanent members of the UN Security Council (UNSC) have supported India’s candidature for a permanent seat in the top world body, the government told the Lok Sabha on Friday.
In response to a question, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said India has been consistently taking up China the issue of reform of the UNSC. China is the only country which has not yet supported India’s bid to become a member of the UNSC.
“Four out of the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council have bilaterally expressed official affirmations of support for India’s candidature to a permanent seat in an expanded UN Security Council,” the minister said.
Muraleedharan said the government has accorded the “highest priority” to getting permanent membership for India in an expanded UNSC.
“Towards this end, the government has undertaken various initiatives aimed at building international support for India. The matter is consistently taken up during bilateral and multilateral meetings at all levels, including at the highest levels,” he said.
He also referred to comments by a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson last year following India-China consultations on the UNSC.