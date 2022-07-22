‘4 out of 5 UNSC member nations support India’s bid for permanent seat’

In response to a question, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said India has been consistently taking up China the issue of reform of the UNSC. China is the only country which has not yet supported India’s bid to become a member of the UNSC.

“Four out of the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council have bilaterally expressed official affirmations of support for India’s candidature to a permanent seat in an expanded UN Security Council,” the minister said.