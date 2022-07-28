‘4-point consensus reached at latest India-China military talks to resolve Ladakh standoff’

Beijing: China’s military on Thursday said that a four-point “consensus” has been reached at the recent Corps Commander-level meeting with India which included maintaining the momentum of resumption of bilateral ties, effectively managing differences and safeguarding the stability at the borders.

India and China failed to make any breakthrough in resolving outstanding issues on the remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh at the 16th round of military talks on July 17, but agreed to maintain dialogue to arrive at a mutually acceptable resolution at the earliest.

A day after the talks, the two sides, in a joint statement, reaffirmed that the resolution of the pending issues would help in the restoration of peace and tranquility along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the region and enable progress in bilateral relations.

At the talks, India strongly pressed for early disengagement of troops from all the remaining friction points in the region and demanded the restoration of the status quo ante as of April 2020 -- before the start of the military standoff, official sources said in New Delhi.