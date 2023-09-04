44 injured, thousands without power as typhoon Haikui slams Taiwan

Haikui, the first typhoon in four years to directly hit Taiwan, made landfall along the southeastern coastal township of Donghe at about 3:40 p.m. on Sunday after which it storm crossed the island and then left land at 8 p.m., CNN quoted the Central Weather Bureau as saying.

At least 7,113 people across 11 cities and counties were evacuated, according to the Interior Ministry.

State electricity provider Taipower said 48,506 households were without power as of 10 p.m. on Sunday night.