45 dead in Brazil police raids

In the latest operation on Wednesday in Rio de Janeiro, the police said that 10 people were killed during a shootout in the Complexo da Penha -- a group of favelas in the north of the city, the BBC reported.

Local media reports have said that the victims included a drug trafficking kingpin, while four people were also injured.

The city’s military police said the operation in Complexo da Penha was launched after intelligence information suggested that a meeting of drug traffic ringleaders would be taking place in the area.