5 Arab states gather in Egypt to discuss all-round cooperation

Cairo: The leaders of Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Jordan, Bahrain and Iraq met over means to develop their all-round relations, just a day before a five-way summit in New Alamein, a coastal city in northwestern Egypt.

During the meeting, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi expressed his country’s appreciation for the close historical bonds that united Arab countries, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said in a statement on Monday.

Sisi and the other four Arab leaders -- UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Jordanian King Abdullah II, Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi -- also exchanged views on enhancing relations and cooperation in all available areas among the five countries, according to the statement.