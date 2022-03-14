5 Indian students killed in horrific road accident in Canada

The accident between a passenger van and a tractor-trailer took place on Saturday on Highway 401 in the Quinte West city in Southern Ontario, The Canadian Press reported.

Harpreet Singh, 24, Jaspinder Singh, 21, Karanpal Singh, 21, Mohit Chouhan, 23 and Pawan Kumar, 23 were pronounced dead at the scene, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Quinte West said in a statement. The police said that they were all students in the Greater Toronto and Montreal areas.