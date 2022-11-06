5 killed, 11 wounded in suicide bombing in Somali capital

Mogadishu: At least five people were killed and 11 others wounded after a suicide bomber blew himself up at the entrance of a military training facility in the Somali capital.

Odowaa Yusuf Rage, Chief of Defence Forces, said the Somali National Army foiled the attack, preventing the bomber from reaching his target, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The bomber did not achieve his goal during the attack on the General Dhagabadan military training center. The troops thwarted him from reaching his target. We have launched investigations to find the motive behind it," Yusuf told the Somali news agency Saturday night.