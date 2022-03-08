5 killed, 28 injured in Balochisan blast

Five security personnel were killed in the explosion, officials said. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Balochistan, bordering Iran and Afghanistan, is home to a long-running violent insurgency. Baloch insurgent groups have previously carried out several attacks targeting the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and security personnel in the region.

According to local media reports, the blast took place after President Alvi, who had attended the annual festival, had left the area.

"The blast took place 30 minutes after President Alvi attended the festival in Sibi," Counter-Terrorism Department official Hafeez Rind was quoted as saying by Dawn newspaper.