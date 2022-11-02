5 lions break free of enclosure in Sydney zoo, prompts lockdown

Sydney, Nov 2: Five lions broke free of their enclosure at Sydney's Taronga Zoo on Wednesday, prompting authorities to impose an emergency lockdown.

The lions -- one adult and four cubs -- were spotted outside their main enclosure at about 6.30 a.m., but were still separated from the rest of the zoo by a six-foot fence, 9 News quoted the facility's Executive Director Simon Duffy as saying.

He said that 10 minutes had elapsed between the animals exiting the enclosure and the full emergency response being enacted.