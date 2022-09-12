50 million people lived in 'modern slavery' last year: UN

Geneva: The UN labour agency estimates that some 50 million people worldwide were living in modern slavery -- either in forced labour or marriage -- at the end of last year, marking a 25% jump from its previous report five years ago.

The International Labour Organisation and partners point to worrying trends such as commercial sexual exploitation affecting nearly one in four people who are subject to forced labour and with the poor, women and children hardest hit.

ILO, along with the UN's International Organisation for Migration and the Walk Free foundation -- a rights group that focuses on modern slavery -- reported that 28 million people were in forced labour and 22 in forced marriages at the end of 2021.