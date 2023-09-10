50% of world's glaciers will vanish with 1.5 degrees of warming: Study

The study, published in the journal Science, projects that the world's glaciers could lose as much as 40 per cent of their mass by 2100.

Researchers from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, US, modelled glaciers around the world -- not counting the Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets -- to predict how they will be affected by global temperature increases of 1.5 to 4 degrees Celsius (2.7 to 5 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels.

The study found that with 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming, half the world's glaciers would disappear and contribute 3.5 inches to sea level rise by 2100.