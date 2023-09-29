52 dead, 50 injured in suicide blast near Balochistan mosque

The incident took place near the Madina Masjid in Mastung district.

The number of casualties was confirmed to Dawn news by District Health Officer (DHO) Abdul Razzaq Shahi, while City Station House Officer (SHO) Mohammad Javed Lehri said a police official was among the dead.

Earlier, Saeed Mirwani, chief executive of Shaheed Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Raisani Memorial Hospital, told Dawn that 34 people were dead while more than 130 were injured.