55 injured in Turkey earthquake

Ankara: A strong earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale struck western Turkey near the town of Duzce on Wednesday, injuring at least 55 people, authorities said.

According to the national Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the temblor was centred in Golyaka district and it struck at 4.08 a.m.

The injured were treated in hospitals in Duzce and nearby regions, some sustained injuries, Xinhua news agency quoted Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu as saying to Turkish channel NTV, adding that one person was seriously hurt after jumping from a balcony out of panic.

There were no reports of heavy damage to buildings and power in the region was cut in a controlled way and then restored to some neighbourhoods, Soylu told reporters.