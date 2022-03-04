57 killed, 200 injured in Pak masjid blast

Talking to the media, Peshawar SSP Operations Haroon Rasheed Khan said the explosion was a suicide blast. There were two attackers but only one of them was a suicide bomber, he said.

An eyewitness identified a person as dressed in black as the suicide bomber, saying he entered the mosque, shot and killed the security guard first and then fired five to six bullets. "After that, he quickly entered the [mosque's] main hall and blew himself up in front of the pulpit. Following this, there were bodies and injured people lying everywhere," the eyewitness told Geo News. An emergency has been declared in the hospital and doctors on leave were summoned. Officials said the condition of some of the injured is stated to be critical. Capital City Police Officer Peshawar Ijaz Ahsan said two attackers tried to enter the mosque and fired at the policemen standing guard. One policeman was killed while the other was critically injured, he said.