5G service revenue to reach $315 bn globally in 2023

“Despite the growth of the Internet of Things, revenue from consumer connections will continue to be the cornerstone of 5G operator revenue increase,” said research co-author Olivia Williams.

Over 95 per cent of global 5G connections in 2027 will be connected personal devices such as smartphones, tablets and mobile broadband routers,” Williams added.

The increase in revenue will be driven by the accelerating migration of cellular subscriptions to 5G networks; owing to operator strategies that minimise or remove any premium over existing 4G subscription offerings.