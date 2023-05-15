676 people killed in Sudan clashes: UN

Khartoum, May 15: At least 676 people have been killed due to the clashes between the Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), according to a report of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).



"Clashes between the Sudan Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces have continued for 30 consecutive days, especially in and around Khartoum, killing at least 676 people and injuring 5,576, OCHA added on Sunday.

According to the report, more than 9,36,000 people have been newly displaced by the conflict since April 15, including about 7,36,200 internally displaced, and about 2,00,000 took refuge in neighbouring countries, Xinhua news agency reported.

Since the clashes broke out in mid-April, residents of the Sudanese capital Khartoum have been suffering from severe food shortages, especially after dozens of factories were looted and burned.