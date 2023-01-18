71 bodies recovered at Nepal's plane crash site, one still missing

"We have found one more body in the Seti River," Guru Datta Dhakal, assistant chief district officer of the Kaski district where the ATR-72 aircraft crashed, told Xinhua.

"So the total number of bodies recovered has reached 71."

A Yeti Airlines plane crashed into the Seti river gorge near the city of Pokhara on Sunday when it was flying from Kathmandu to Pokhara with 72 people on board, Xinhua news agency reported.