$8 Twitter Blue with verification in India in less than a month: Musk

New Delhi: Elon Musk on Sunday confirmed that the new Twitter Blue subscription service with verification (blue badge) for $8 will be available in India in less than a month.

The company has already started testing Twitter Blue subscription plan for Apple iOS users, which provides verification and other benefits.

When a Twitter follower asked Musk when can we expect to have the Twitter Blue roll out in India, the Tesla CEO replied: "Hopefully, less than a month".

"Super, that's fast! Looking forward and guessing it could be INR 649 or so. Will be interesting to see if it includes GST or if it will take it to close to 10$," the user named Prabhu tweeted.