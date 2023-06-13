9 nations including India enhance their nuclear weaponry, delivery systems

New Delhi: The modernisation and expansion of nuclear arsenals worldwide have become a major cause for alarm, significantly impacting global security and stability.
The recently released Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) Yearbook 2023 reveals that the nine nuclear-armed states have been actively enhancing their nuclear arsenals and introducing new nuclear-capable weapon systems. This surge in nuclear competition poses the most significant risk of nuclear weapons being used since the conclusion of World War II.
As of January 2023, the global inventory of warheads is estimated at approximately 12,512, with 9,576 warheads readily available for potential use, marking an increase of 86 warheads compared to the previous year. This rise signifies an end to the gradual decline observed post the Cold War era. Notably, China accounts for 60 of the newly acquired warheads, while Russia possesses twelve, Pakistan five, North Korea five, and India four.
India and Pakistan have indicated expanding their nuclear arsenals, with both nations developing advanced nuclear delivery systems. While India and Pakistan remain the primary focus of each other's nuclear deterrent, India has increasingly emphasized longer-range weapons capable of reaching targets in China.
SIPRI reports that India's nuclear arsenals increased from 160 in January 2022 to 164 in January 2023, while Pakistan's arsenals grew from 165 to 170 during the same period.
China has embarked on a significant expansion of its nuclear arsenal, with SIPRI estimating an increase from 350 warheads in January 2022 to 410 warheads in January 2023. This upward trajectory suggests a continuation of China's nuclear buildup, raising questions about the country's strategic objectives and the maintenance of minimum nuclear forces for national security.
In the volatile Asian region, where India, Pakistan, and China coexist as nuclear-armed states amid tensions and historical conflicts, any misstep could lead to a dangerous escalation.