9 nations including India enhance their nuclear weaponry, delivery systems

New Delhi: The modernisation and expansion of nuclear arsenals worldwide have become a major cause for alarm, significantly impacting global security and stability.

The recently released Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) Yearbook 2023 reveals that the nine nuclear-armed states have been actively enhancing their nuclear arsenals and introducing new nuclear-capable weapon systems. This surge in nuclear competition poses the most significant risk of nuclear weapons being used since the conclusion of World War II.

As of January 2023, the global inventory of warheads is estimated at approximately 12,512, with 9,576 warheads readily available for potential use, marking an increase of 86 warheads compared to the previous year. This rise signifies an end to the gradual decline observed post the Cold War era. Notably, China accounts for 60 of the newly acquired warheads, while Russia possesses twelve, Pakistan five, North Korea five, and India four.