99% global population breathe air that exceeds quality limits: WHO

Geneva: Almost the entire global population (99 per cent) breathes air that exceeds air quality limits, and threatens their health, according to a report by the World Health Organisation (WHO), ahead of World Health Day.

World Health Day is observed annually on April 7. This year it celebrates the theme: ‘Our planet, Our health’.

A record number of over 6,000 cities in 117 countries monitor air quality. Of these, air in 17 per cent of cities in high-income countries below the WHO’s Air Quality Guidelines for particulate matter (PM) - PM2.5 or PM10 and nitrogen dioxide (NO2). In low- and middle-income countries, air quality in less than 1 per cent of the cities complies with WHO recommended thresholds, the report said.