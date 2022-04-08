‘A tragedy for us’: Russia admits 'significant losses' in Ukraine

Earlier, the Russian Defence Ministry made a similar claim that the photos and videos published of the carnage in Bucha had been faked by the Ukrainian government.



The Kremlin spokesman went on to say that Russian troops retreated from Ukraine's Kiev and Chernihiv regionsas an act of "goodwill" following weeks of heavy shelling.



"It was a goodwill act to lift tension from those regions and show Russia is really ready to create comfortable conditions to continue negotiations," he told Sky News.



Peskov also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not appear in any war crimes court, adding: "We don't see any possibility for that, we don't consider it to be realistic."

