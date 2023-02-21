Accelerated efforts needed for universal eye coverage, vision for all: WHO

"Nearly 30 per cent of the 2.2 billion people living with vision-impaired or blindness globally, are in WHO South-East Asia Region. This huge burden is unacceptable, as nearly half the global vision impairment could have been prevented or are yet to be addressed," said Regional Director Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh while inaugurating a high-level meeting of member countries on 'Integrated People-Centred Eye Care' here in Hyderabad.