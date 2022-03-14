‘Accidental missile firing’ | China says India, Pakistan should hold talks; conduct 'thorough probe'

Beijing: China on Monday said India and Pakistan should hold a dialogue as soon as possible and launch a “thorough investigation” into the recent “accidental firing” of a missile from India which landed in Pakistan's Punjab province.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, during a media briefing here, said that Pakistan and India both of them are important countries in South Asia and they share the responsibility to uphold regional security and stability.
Asked by a Pakistani journalist about China's response on the “accidental firing” of the Indian missile, he said: “We have noted the relevant information”.
“We called on relevant countries to have dialogue and communication as soon as possible and launch a thorough investigation into this incident, strengthen information sharing and establish a notification mechanism in time to ensure the recurrence of such incidents and prevent miscalculation,” Zhao added.