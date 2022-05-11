Acute hepatitis among children spreads to 21 countries: WHO

New Delhi: The mysterious acute hepatitis condition among children has spread to 21 countries with 348 probable cases, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said.

The liver disease that was first reported in the UK in April, has reportedly seen five child deaths in the US, and three in Indonesia, while about 26 children had to undergo liver transplantation.

“To date, 348 probable cases have been reported in 21 countries, with 26 children requiring liver transplantation,” the WHO said in a statement.