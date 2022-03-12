Address matters on biological weapons convention through cooperation between parties concerned : India

“We have repeatedly expressed serious concern over the ongoing situation in Ukraine,” India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said on Friday as Russia called for a Security Council meeting on the issue of biological laboratories in Ukraine.

Speaking at the UN Security Council briefing on Ukraine: Reports of Biological Programmes, he said India has noted the recent statements by member states and wider information regarding biological activities relating to Ukraine.

“In this context, we would like to underline the importance attached by India to the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC) as a key global and non-discriminatory disarmament Convention, prohibiting an entire category of weapons of mass destruction,” he said.