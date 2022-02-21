Adviser to Pakistan PM backs resumption of trade ties with India

Trade with India is the need of the hour and beneficial to both countries, Dawod said at a media interaction here on Sunday, Dawn News reported.

"As far as the ministry of commerce is concerned, its position is to do trade with India. And my stance is that we should do trade with India and it should be opened now," said Dawood, who also serves as the Prime Minister's Adviser on Textile, Industry, Production, and Investment.

"Trade with India is very beneficial to all, especially Pakistan. And I support it," he added, according to the Dawn News report.