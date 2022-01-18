Afghan quake death toll reaches 26: UN

According to the UN statement, hundreds of mud-brick houses that were destroyed were already vulnerable due to heavy heavy rains in the country.

Many survivors spent the night sheltering at their relatives' houses while others stayed among the ruins of their homes.

The US Geological Survey on Monday registered a magnitude 5.3 quake at 2 pm and a second, magnitude 4.9 at 4 pm local time. They struck 41 km (25 miles) east and 50 km (31 miles) southeast of Qala-e-Naw, the provincial capital in Badghis. The province lies along the border with Turkmenistan and is one of Afghanistan's most underdeveloped and impoverished regions.

The quakes were felt across three western provinces Badghis, Ghor, and Herat, the UN statement said.