Afghanistan grapples with 3rd earthquake in 10 days amidst humanitarian concerns

The Herat area in Afghanistan has witnessed a barrage of earthquakes over the past ten days. The first, on October 7, targeted the Zindajan district of the province and resulted in a tragic toll: over 2,400 lives lost and more than 2,000 individuals injured. Just four days later, on October 11, another earthquake struck, claiming the life of one person, and injuring 140 others. Thousands of houses, offices, and hospital buildings were destroyed or damaged in the area.

Despite the magnitude of these seismic events and the dire need for international assistance, Afghanistan's plight has been overshadowed by the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Local Afghan residents are left feeling abandoned by the international humanitarian actors, further exacerbating their struggle to cope with the devastation wrought by these earthquakes.

The situation in Afghanistan remains dire as the nation contends with both the immediate aftermath of these natural disasters and the broader challenges that seismic activity has unveiled.