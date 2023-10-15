Afghanistan grapples with 3rd earthquake in 10 days amidst humanitarian concerns

New Delhi, Oct 15: Afghanistan has been struck by a third powerful earthquake in just ten days, adding to the woes of a nation already grappling with a series of seismic shocks and feeling abandoned by the international humanitarian community.
On Sunday morning, at 8:06 am, a magnitude 6.3 earthquake rattled the region, originating 32.8 kilometres south-southeast of Herat centre. To compound the misery, this seismic event was swiftly followed by yet another earthquake in the same vicinity, as reported by TOLO news.
The repercussions of these earthquakes are not to be taken lightly. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that more than 120 individuals were injured and subsequently brought to Herat Regional Hospital, with many more seeking medical care in other healthcare facilities throughout the city.
The Herat area in Afghanistan has witnessed a barrage of earthquakes over the past ten days. The first, on October 7, targeted the Zindajan district of the province and resulted in a tragic toll: over 2,400 lives lost and more than 2,000 individuals injured. Just four days later, on October 11, another earthquake struck, claiming the life of one person, and injuring 140 others. Thousands of houses, offices, and hospital buildings were destroyed or damaged in the area.
Despite the magnitude of these seismic events and the dire need for international assistance, Afghanistan's plight has been overshadowed by the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Local Afghan residents are left feeling abandoned by the international humanitarian actors, further exacerbating their struggle to cope with the devastation wrought by these earthquakes.
The situation in Afghanistan remains dire as the nation contends with both the immediate aftermath of these natural disasters and the broader challenges that seismic activity has unveiled.