Afghanistan Needs India’s Help ‘Desperately’ to Secure Peaceful Environment: Taliban Interior Minister Haqqani

Q: The US has frozen around $7 billion of Afghan assets. Do you think it is fair?

A: The world is watching these shameful actions of the US and everybody knows that these assets belong to the people of Afghanistan. It is inappropriate on part of the US, though we have promised all kind of support to the US to defreeze the legitimate assets of Afghan people. We have not seen any lawful and just decision on the issue.

Q: What is your message to the US on the first anniversary of its troops’ pullout from Afghanistan?

A: We have conveyed our message to the US that we have completed one year very comfortably, without any hitch. The Islamic Emirate has passed this one year with virtue and the US has the duty to acknowledge this.

Q: Why are women being denied basic right to study, to work or be part of the government? How the Taliban treat 50% of the Afghan population is key to how the rest of the world will view Taliban.

A: For women’s education, people can come to Afghanistan and see themselves that the Islamic Emirate has bestowed on women their rights which were due. Some issues are pending and we are working hard to overcome them.

Q: On the attacks on minorities including Sikhs and Hindus, how are you going to ensure their security?

A: Not only on Sikhs but all the religions, which exist in Afghanistan, are facing attacks. This is an attack on the brotherhood and no religion or community has escaped from attacks. We firmly condemn this. This is not an attack particularly against the Sikhs but against the diverse religions and communities.

Q: What is your take on intra-Afghan talks?

A: We have put in place a commission, and other works are underway. Our intentions are very clear, and we have been ostensibly making them public. Incorporation of stakeholders is prime and other issues will be resolved on their own.

Q: How do you view Chinese policies and investment in Afghanistan?

A: China or for that matter any other country, which is willing to invest in Afghanistan, we have a road map that Afghanistan is not meant for investment experiments. Every nation, which has a good intention of helping Afghanistan, is welcome.