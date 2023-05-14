Afghanistan to call for tenders to extract oil and gas

Kabul: The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum of Afghanistan will announce tenders for oil and gas fields soon, Khaama Press reported.

The acting minister of Mines and Petroleum, Shahabuddin Delawar, announced on Sunday that the ministry would shortly begin the bedding process to extract some of the oil and gas from fields in the country soon.

Delawar brought up this matter in a meeting with the board of a Chinese company in Kabul, Khaama Press reported.